Dr. Lola Kwan, MD
Dr. Lola Kwan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Midwest Center for Digestive Health Sc9921 Southwest Hwy, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 499-5678
New Lenox Anesthesia LLC678 Cedar Crossings Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-9278
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I read the negative reviews about Dr. Kwan and skeptical about my booked appointment. I'm glad I did not listen. I barely waited for her and when she came into the room she asked lots of questions and answered all of mine. I was impressed how thorough she was about my upcoming procedure. Very nice and great bedside manner.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
