Overview of Dr. Lolly Eldridge, MD

Dr. Lolly Eldridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Eldridge works at The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.