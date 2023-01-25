Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baronne II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD
Overview of Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD
Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baronne II's Office Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Always great service Handel with the up most respect from the nurses and Dr.Lon, I wouldn’t want anyone else I totally have faith and trust him 100%
About Dr. Lon Baronne II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770738312
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- University of Utah
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Baronne II has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baronne II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Baronne II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baronne II.
