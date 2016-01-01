Dr. Lon Barrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Barrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lon Barrow, MD
Dr. Lon Barrow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Barrow works at
Dr. Barrow's Office Locations
1
William Slomka MD PA3015 S Congress Ave Ste 6, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 966-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lon Barrow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1275564106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrow works at
Dr. Barrow has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Enlarged Turbinates and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrow speaks Creole.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.