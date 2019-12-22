Dr. Lon Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lon Katz, MD
Dr. Lon Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Walnut Lake OB/GYN, PLLC2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2070, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 926-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Katz is warm, personable, and knowledgeable. He takes the time to make recommendations based on the information at hand, asking questions to fully understand your situation. His approach makes the necessary annual examination as comfortable and expedient as possible, without making you the patient feel like he's just processing through. And I typically prefer having a female OB/GYN doctor. I get the feeling he genuinely wishes to support my health/well-being. I can't remember an OB/GYN I've ever experienced having a better 'bedside manner'. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Lon Katz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992792212
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.