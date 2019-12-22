Overview of Dr. Lon Katz, MD

Dr. Lon Katz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Anesthesia Services PC in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.