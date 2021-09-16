Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petchenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD
Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Dr. Petchenik works at
Dr. Petchenik's Office Locations
Suburban Ear Nose And Throat Associates, Ltd5999 New Wilke Rd Bldg 1, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 259-2530
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hoffman Estates Office1555 Barrington Rd Ste 530, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 259-2530
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery in july 2021 inspire device for sleeping apnea. Thank You Dr Petcheik and everybody in your team and office, you are the most knowledgeable, professional, kind people who take excellent care for your patients. I am greatly appreciated you saved my life. All the best to all of You from Dusan Cirkovic!
About Dr. Lon Petchenik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1285630780
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petchenik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petchenik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petchenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petchenik has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petchenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Petchenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petchenik.
