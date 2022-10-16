See All Dermatologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (18)
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Raby Jr works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES PA in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates
    Dermatology Associates
4021 Balmoral Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 539-2741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Rash
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Oct 16, 2022
Takes a long time to get an appointment sometimes. Sometimes months if you don't have a follow-up scheduled at your last appointment. Or if you don't happen to catch a lucky cancellation slot when you call about what you have going on currently. And like the other docs I go to in the past 10 years, sometimes you have to spend way longer in the waiting room than you did the last time or planned for. Bring a book just in case. But once you get in to see him, he's respectful, listens, and he takes time for you during your appointment. In my case, I have an especially rare issue that lots of doctors had not been able to address. And after the first part of my appt, he spent time reading textbooks and researching in his office before coming back to advise next steps and tests (blood,biopsies!) for clarification of the different possible diagnoses. He's very open to questions and stuff like that once he's explained his differential diagnoses and recommendations, too. His nurse was also sweet
    JJ — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Lon Raby Jr, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508844937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raby Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raby Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raby Jr works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES PA in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Raby Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Raby Jr has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raby Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raby Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raby Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raby Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raby Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

