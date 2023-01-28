Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lona Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lona Prasad, MD
Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
-
2
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
3
Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street)425 East 61st Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
4
Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street)525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prasad?
I found Dr. Prasad to be a very approachable person; easy to talk to. My appointment was on time. Dr. Prasad provided a thorough examine and did not rush me.
About Dr. Lona Prasad, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1235160458
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- New York Hospital Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prasad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad works at
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.