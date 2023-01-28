See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lona Prasad, MD

Gynecology
4.8 (191)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lona Prasad, MD

Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Prasad works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prasad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)
    156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ACN East - OB/GYN
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (61st Street)
    425 East 61st Street 11th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (East 68th Street)
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Contraception Counseling  Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lona Prasad, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235160458
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Queens
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prasad works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Prasad’s profile.

    Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

