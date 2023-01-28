Overview of Dr. Lona Prasad, MD

Dr. Lona Prasad, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Prasad works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.