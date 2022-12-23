Overview of Dr. Lona Sasser, DO

Dr. Lona Sasser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sasser works at Dr Lona Sasser, DO in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.