Dr. Long Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. Long Dang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Dang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Phi Dang MD Inc.10161 Bolsa Ave Ste 206C, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 839-9091
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
About Dr. Long Dang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1346324613
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.