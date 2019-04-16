Overview of Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD

Dr. Long-Gue Hu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.