Dr. Long Hoang, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Long Hoang, MD

Dr. Long Hoang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hoang works at Hoang Medical Associates P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoang's Office Locations

    Hoang Medical Associates P.A.
    12438 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 897-8861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Animal Allergies
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2020
    Dr hoang has been our family physician for several years. He always takes time to listen and explain his diagnoses. He has been a great doctor for each of us through the years.
    D Wollin — Mar 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Long Hoang, MD

    Internal Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1649247842
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor U
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Long Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang works at Hoang Medical Associates P.A. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hoang’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

