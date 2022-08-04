Dr. Long Long, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Long Long, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Long Long, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brandywine, MD.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care7651 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 106, Brandywine, MD 20613 Directions (301) 969-5547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
Dr. Long is patient taking time to explain treatment, committed to providing services that result in good oral health, and extremely competent!
About Dr. Long Long, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1548726979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Long using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.