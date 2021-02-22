Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Long Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
1
Algiers Urgent Care3801 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 362-2829
2
AUC URGENT CARE, Marrero Location4945 Lapalco Blvd Ste 200, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 301-2825
3
Total Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine314 Highway 3162, Cut Off, LA 70345 Directions (985) 632-1820
4
Urgent Care- Clearview1105 S Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 676-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Impressed with his ability to get to the point and address my medical needs. He listened, didn't waste my time, and was efficient and effective.
About Dr. Long Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1427438191
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.