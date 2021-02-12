Overview

Dr. Long Nguyen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Digestive Care Physicians, LLC in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.