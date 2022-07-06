Overview of Dr. Long Nguyen, MD

Dr. Long Nguyen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Dr. Nguyen works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.