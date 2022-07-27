Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD
Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
My son was transitioning and Dr. Gordon guided us and took care of us for 2 years. Her expertise was on point. She knew what to say and what to do every time we called or visited. HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Lonna Gordon, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235368945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.