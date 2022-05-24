Overview of Dr. Lonnie Herzog, MD

Dr. Lonnie Herzog, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Herzog works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF ATLANTA PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.