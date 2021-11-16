See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Southfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Lonnie Joe, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Southfield, MI
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lonnie Joe, MD

Dr. Lonnie Joe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Joe works at DMC Internal Medicine of Southfield in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Joe's Office Locations

    Premier Internists
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 404, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 450-3507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Hypertension
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Joe?

    Nov 16, 2021
    Awesome one on one care! Great beside manner, he really takes time to listen to my concerns.
    — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lonnie Joe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972657260
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lonnie Joe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joe works at DMC Internal Medicine of Southfield in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Joe’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Joe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

