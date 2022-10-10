Dr. Lonnie Scarborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lonnie Scarborough, MD
Overview of Dr. Lonnie Scarborough, MD
Dr. Lonnie Scarborough, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarborough's Office Locations
- 1 315 Commercial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 344-8523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scarborough is an incredibly insightful and thoughtful person. He is comforting and probative. Dr. Scarborough is an oasis in an otherwise barren psychiatric community. Roxanne, Dr. Scarborough's assistant, is incredibly kind, efficient and a comforting voice at the other end of the line. What a marvelous team.
About Dr. Lonnie Scarborough, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255404869
Education & Certifications
- Brown U
- Emory University
- Emory
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarborough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarborough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarborough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.