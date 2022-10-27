See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD

Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics in Miami, FL with other offices in White Plains, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics-Miami
    4500 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 532-5552
  2. 2
    Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics
    1230 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 203, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 997-2646
  3. 3
    Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics
    1070 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 203-2838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508837949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • U Calif San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Polish and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

