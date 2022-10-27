Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD
Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics-Miami4500 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 532-5552
Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics1230 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 203, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 997-2646
Park Avenue Facial Aesthetics1070 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 203-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gupta is the best at what she does and I could not be more happy with my results and the service from her practice. I had work on my under eye bags last year and now going back to do my upper lids. My mom went to her after seeing my results and now my sister wants to go to her as well.
About Dr. Lopa Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- U Calif San Francisco
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Polish and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.