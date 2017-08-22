Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopa Patel, MD
Dr. Lopa Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Essex Pulmonary Medical Associates160 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-5276
- 2 34 SIMPSON AVE, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (908) 489-3670
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lopa Patel is an excellent physician and human being. She is smart and caring and takes time with her patients. Her office staff is most courteous and efficient
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1447268677
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
