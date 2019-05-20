Dr. Lopa Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lopa Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lopa Rana, MD
Dr. Lopa Rana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll & Civil Hosp and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Rana works at
Dr. Rana's Office Locations
Outpatient Behavioral Health3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 240, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Get lots of respect and projects dignity.
About Dr. Lopa Rana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1205996071
Education & Certifications
- Erie Co Med Ctr-SUNY Buffalo
- BJ Med Coll & Civil Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rana speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.