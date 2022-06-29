Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvey Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD
Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
Dr. Alvey Perry works at
Dr. Alvey Perry's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Evansville Women's Health3700 Washington Ave # 2200, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 485-7111
Ascension Medical Group Northside Crossing Women's Health14020 Old State Rd Ste 200, Evansville, IN 47725 Directions (812) 485-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable about my condition, listened to my concerns, very gentle and kind. I appreciated her thoughtfulness. Be sure to read the book by Dr. Jen Gunter, The Menopause Manifesto!!
About Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497926919
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvey Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvey Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvey Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvey Perry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvey Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvey Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvey Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvey Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvey Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.