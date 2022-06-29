See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD

Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.

Dr. Alvey Perry works at Ascension Medical Group Evansville Women's Health in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
Dr. Heather Lewis, MD
4.5 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Baldwin, MD
Dr. Stephen Baldwin, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
Dr. Melissa Allen, MD
3.9 (11)
View Profile

Dr. Alvey Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Evansville Women's Health
    3700 Washington Ave # 2200, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-7111
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Northside Crossing Women's Health
    14020 Old State Rd Ste 200, Evansville, IN 47725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-7111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cysts
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alvey Perry?

    Jun 29, 2022
    She was very knowledgeable about my condition, listened to my concerns, very gentle and kind. I appreciated her thoughtfulness. Be sure to read the book by Dr. Jen Gunter, The Menopause Manifesto!!
    Janice — Jun 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alvey Perry to family and friends

    Dr. Alvey Perry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alvey Perry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD.

    About Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497926919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvey Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvey Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvey Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvey Perry works at Ascension Medical Group Evansville Women's Health in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Alvey Perry’s profile.

    Dr. Alvey Perry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvey Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvey Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvey Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvey Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvey Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.