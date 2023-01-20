Dr. Lora Baker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Baker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lora Baker, DPM
Dr. Lora Baker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Allentown Family Foot Care2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time with me to explain everything or procedures. Great doctor!
About Dr. Lora Baker, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1235114331
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Muhlenberg
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
