Dr. Lora Brown, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (64)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lora Brown, MD

Dr. Lora Brown, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at AMRX in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

    Amrx
    625 6th Ave S Ste 475, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 209-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pain Management
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain Management
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    
    About Dr. Lora Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710953179
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic|Fellowship In Pain Management At Cleveland Clinic, Ohio
    Residency
    • Residency in Anesthesia at the University of Texas-San Antonio
    Internship
    • University Hospital San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lora Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

