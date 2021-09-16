Dr. Lora Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lora Brown, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Amrx625 6th Ave S Ste 475, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 209-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Brown in Bradenton over 10 years ago. I have seen WAY to many unprofessional pain specialists in Bradenton and Sarasota. Unprofessional is being generous! I was so happy to find Dr Brown again and would travel many more miles to find a good specialist. Thank you so much for being there.
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Fellowship In Pain Management At Cleveland Clinic, Ohio
- Residency in Anesthesia at the University of Texas-San Antonio
- University Hospital San Antonio
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
