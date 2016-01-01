See All Allergists & Immunologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Lora Folz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lora Folz, MD

Allergy
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lora Folz, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their residency with Mayo Graduate School of Medicine

Dr. Folz works at Advance Midwest Medical in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Advance Midwest Medical
    1585 N Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 490-8999
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Dermatitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Folz?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lora Folz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lora Folz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Folz to family and friends

    Dr. Folz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Folz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lora Folz, MD.

    About Dr. Lora Folz, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609856459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Childrenâ€™s Mercy Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lora Folz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Folz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Folz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Folz works at Advance Midwest Medical in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Folz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Folz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lora Folz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.