Overview

Dr. Lora Melman, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Marlboro, NJ. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Medicine St. Louis, Missouri-Md and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Melman works at Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics of NJ in Marlboro, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ, Edison, NJ, Princeton, NJ, Somerset, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Kansas City, MO and Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.