Dr. Lora Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lora Torres, MD
Dr. Lora Torres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med Branch Hosps
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Lora Torres MD3845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 180, Houston, TX 77068 Directions (281) 317-4639
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
My son and daughter are and have been patients of Dr. Torres. She is very informative as well as thorough from colds to mental health. Dr. Torres will help you or point you in the direction of who can. Her staff is amazing!
About Dr. Lora Torres, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1801987474
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
