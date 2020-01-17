Dr. Lora Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Waldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lora Waldman, MD
Dr. Lora Waldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Women for Women Divisionwomen's Healthcare Group of PA100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 433, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-6856
Women for Women Divisionwomen's Healthcare Group of PA325 Central Ave Ste 100, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 251-9433
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waldman is simply the best. She's kind, compassionate, thorough, a true professional who treats her patients with dignity and respect. And she's just so darned nice. Her office staff is terrific too.
About Dr. Lora Waldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.