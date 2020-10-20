Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiselberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD
Dr. Lora Weiselberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Weiselberg's Office Locations
The Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8954
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Weiselberg. My heart is broken that she is leaving NSUH not that she wanted to. She is the kindest doctor and never leaves a stone unturned. She cares for her patients. Northwell has big shoes to fill. She is one of a kind.
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1043337165
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital|Stamford Hosp
- Stamford Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
