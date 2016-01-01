Dr. Loran Jaddou, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaddou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loran Jaddou, DDS
Dr. Loran Jaddou, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Jaddou works at
Aspen Dental30955 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (844) 225-7244
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Loran Jaddou, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1578121844
Dr. Jaddou accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaddou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jaddou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaddou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaddou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaddou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.