Dr. Lorelei Achor, DPM
Dr. Lorelei Achor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Brian I. Watanabe M.d. Inc.24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 15C, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 305-8333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Achor was kind and knowledgeable. Her xray machine wasn't working, but she still took the time to fine tune my orthotics to support my arches properly after watching me walk, making changes, and repeating until it felt right. She even trimmed my nails and helped me get set up with a regimen to treat some toenail damage. I was impressed with her thoroughness.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417999244
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
