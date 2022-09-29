Overview of Dr. Lorelei Achor, DPM

Dr. Lorelei Achor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Achor works at Achor Foot & Ankle in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.