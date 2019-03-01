Dr. Lorelei Capocyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capocyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorelei Capocyan, MD
Dr. Lorelei Capocyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony and Oakbend Medical Center.
Atrium Medical Center-spring Branch15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 201-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Amazing Doctor and staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679756936
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Capocyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capocyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capocyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Capocyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capocyan.
