Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small McMurray, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD

Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McMurray, PA. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital and Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Grunwaldt works at Dr. Grunwaldt Falbo in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Grunwaldt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Grunwaldt Falbo
    3101 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 (724) 941-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Advanced Surgical Hospital
  Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Benign Tumor
Big Ears
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Benign Tumor
Big Ears

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    I recently had top surgery with Dr. Grunwaldt. She and her staff were very accommodating of me and answered any questions I had. Surgery wise the results turned out perfect, and she was in quick contact with me about any post surgery problems that came up. Would definitely recommend.
    About Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1902017205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunwaldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grunwaldt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grunwaldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grunwaldt works at Dr. Grunwaldt Falbo in McMurray, PA. View the full address on Dr. Grunwaldt’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunwaldt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunwaldt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grunwaldt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grunwaldt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

