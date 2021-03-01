Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grunwaldt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD
Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McMurray, PA. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital and Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Grunwaldt's Office Locations
Dr. Grunwaldt Falbo3101 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had top surgery with Dr. Grunwaldt. She and her staff were very accommodating of me and answered any questions I had. Surgery wise the results turned out perfect, and she was in quick contact with me about any post surgery problems that came up. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Lorelei Grunwaldt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grunwaldt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grunwaldt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grunwaldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grunwaldt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grunwaldt.
