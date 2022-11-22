Dr. Lorelei McCloskey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorelei McCloskey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Stapleton Office2373 Central Park Blvd Unit 201, Denver, CO 80238 Directions (303) 963-0407
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
To me the bad reviews I read above are either petty or untrue. I have seen her for 2 different issues. Both were diagnosed and resolved correctly. The staff is friendly, the office is clean, and they are responsive to any questions or concerns you have. I have no issues driving across town to see her and her staff.
- English
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. McCloskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
