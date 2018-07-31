See All Plastic Surgeons in Wauwatosa, WI
Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (30)
Map Pin Small Wauwatosa, WI
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD

Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Kramer works at Aesthetic & Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center, LLC in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kramer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic & Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center LLC
    530 N 108th Pl Ste 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518044270
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University
    Residency
    • Clarion Hospital
    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Undergraduate School
    • U Wisc Milwaukee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorelle Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at Aesthetic & Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center, LLC in Wauwatosa, WI. View the full address on Dr. Kramer’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

