Dr. Loren Adelman, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Adelman works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.