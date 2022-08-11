Overview

Dr. Loren Bartels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bartels works at Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Labyrinthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.