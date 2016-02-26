Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD
Overview of Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD
Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 932-0593
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-2210MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 904-3964
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful person, and caring ways! Great office support!
About Dr. Loren Godfrey, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780645911
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
