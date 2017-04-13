Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loren Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Loren Harris, MD
Dr. Loren Harris, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris and his staff were absolutely amazing, friendly, helpful and professional. Dr. Harris and his staff make you feel very comfortable and re-assured. He took his time to thoroughly explain my diagnosis and procedure and listened to my questions. He was rushed. And he is funny!! Would highly recommend Dr. Harris to family and friends.!!
About Dr. Loren Harris, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.