Dr. Loren Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Loren Jones, MD
Dr. Loren Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School of Medicine - Carbondale and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Urology Team - Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-3836Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Austin - Round Rock15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Directions (737) 276-3839
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loren Jones is the absolute best there is at what he does. I give him full credit for performing an emergency PCNL to save my life during the peak of covid in 2020. He also performed a bilateral ureteroscopy and made the experiences as easy and as comfortable as possible for me. When you're in a vulnerable position, being taken care of by a competent, kind, detail-oriented and experienced medical team is paramount. Years later, despite my best efforts, I couldn't find a urologist that I could trust in FL to remove some large stones. So, I booked a flight to TX. Dr. Jones and his team bent over backwards to make everything happen as seamlessly as possible. I can't stress how incredibly easy everyone is to work with and the quality of care really is 2nd to none. Experience, intelligence, high ethics and always keeping up with the latest medical advancements - Dr. Jones checks every box. Rest assured, you are definitely in the best hands with him and his team at Urology Austin.
About Dr. Loren Jones, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235392911
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine|Southern Illinois University School of Medicine - Carbondale
- Urology
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.