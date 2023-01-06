Overview of Dr. Loren Morgan, MD

Dr. Loren Morgan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Morgan works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.