Dr. Loren Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loren Schechter, MD
Overview of Dr. Loren Schechter, MD
Dr. Loren Schechter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter's Office Locations
-
1
Faycor Na4700 N Marine Dr Ste 515, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (847) 967-5122
-
2
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 210, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 967-5122
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?
Excellent surgeon. I feel Dr. Schechter is meticulous in his approach to MtF penile inversion surgery. He is very serious and dedicated to his work. He can be "intense"at times, but he always takes his time with me and answers all my questions. I feel he is honest with me. He has even telephoned me at home to ask me about my condition when I thought I was having some complications (turns out I was actually fine). His staff is wonderful and I actually enjoy going to see them in their Morton Grove office. The only problem I had was with his medical insurance coordinator Christina. Her job performance in this position was very poor, but fortunately, she has moved onto other opportunities in life and is no longer affiliated with Dr. Schechter's office. Dr. Schechter and all his staff were always respectful to me as were all the nurses I had contact with post-op at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. These folks really seem to care about their patients. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Loren Schechter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528274198
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Chicago Hospitals
- The University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.