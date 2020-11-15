See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Loren Schechter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Loren Schechter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (35)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Loren Schechter, MD

Dr. Loren Schechter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schechter works at Faycor Na in Chicago, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
Dr. Eric Moore, MD
4.9 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
Dr. Samir Mardini, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Schechter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Faycor Na
    4700 N Marine Dr Ste 515, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 967-5122
  2. 2
    Morton Grove Office
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 210, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 967-5122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center
  • Weiss Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Phalloplasty Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sex-Reassignment Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schechter?

    Nov 15, 2020
    Excellent surgeon. I feel Dr. Schechter is meticulous in his approach to MtF penile inversion surgery. He is very serious and dedicated to his work. He can be "intense"at times, but he always takes his time with me and answers all my questions. I feel he is honest with me. He has even telephoned me at home to ask me about my condition when I thought I was having some complications (turns out I was actually fine). His staff is wonderful and I actually enjoy going to see them in their Morton Grove office. The only problem I had was with his medical insurance coordinator Christina. Her job performance in this position was very poor, but fortunately, she has moved onto other opportunities in life and is no longer affiliated with Dr. Schechter's office. Dr. Schechter and all his staff were always respectful to me as were all the nurses I had contact with post-op at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago. These folks really seem to care about their patients. Highly recommend.
    Paige Autumn Steidinger — Nov 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Loren Schechter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Loren Schechter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schechter to family and friends

    Dr. Schechter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schechter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Loren Schechter, MD.

    About Dr. Loren Schechter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528274198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loren Schechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Loren Schechter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.