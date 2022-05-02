Overview

Dr. Lorena Alonzo-Chafart, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Alonzo-Chafart works at Total Patient Care LLC in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.