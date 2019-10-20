Dr. Benavides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorena Benavides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorena Benavides, MD
Dr. Lorena Benavides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavides' Office Locations
- 1 2304 Wesvill Ct Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benavides?
I can not speak highly enough of Dr. Benavides! She was so patient, kind, informative and comforting to my daughter, 21, who is intellectually delayed, in her first gynecological exam. She was calm, informative, gentle, patient (my daughter was giggling during the breast exam and was hesitant for the rest of the exam). Dr. B. handled all of it with class, care, and kindness. She answers all of our questions expertly and here's the best thing: She talks directly to my daughter to make sure my daughter understands. We can not speak highly enough of Dr. Benevides!
About Dr. Lorena Benavides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053375949
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benavides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benavides has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benavides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benavides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benavides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benavides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.