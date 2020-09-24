Dr. Lorena Buffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorena Buffa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorena Buffa, MD
Dr. Lorena Buffa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Buffa works at
Dr. Buffa's Office Locations
-
1
Cloverleaf Pediatrics5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 104, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buffa?
I love how thorough Dr. Buffa is, my twins are now 16 & I have never had one bad experience! Highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Lorena Buffa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124092788
Education & Certifications
- Am. Academy of Pediatrics
- St Louis U/Cardinal Glennon Chldns Hosp|St Louis U/cardinal Glennon Chldns Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buffa works at
Dr. Buffa speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Buffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.