Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorena Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorena Hunt, MD
Dr. Lorena Hunt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Shore OB/GYN PC8552 Morphy Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-4113
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
Dr Hunt is the best! She listens and will talk one on one with you and she definitely cares about her patients. I feel very comfortable and satisfied that she has my best interest and is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Lorena Hunt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558436055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.