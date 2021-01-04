Dr. Lorena Lewy-Alterbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorena Lewy-Alterbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lorena Lewy-Alterbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum works at
Locations
Endocrine Partners9720 Stirling Rd Ste 111, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 967-0500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.

Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum?
I had the best consultation in the past many years in December of 2020 with Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum and her Medical Assistant. I consider it so because not only were they willing to engage in an actual exchange of information rather than having a physician "talk at you" in a one way monologue. They shared an tremendous amount of useful information to help me make medical decisions based on my answers to their questions. I'm looking forward to following their recommendations and look forward to my next visit in February to see where those recommendations and course of treatment takes me. To be continued.....
About Dr. Lorena Lewy-Alterbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1184789943
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum works at
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewy-Alterbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.