Overview of Dr. Lorena Popp, MD

Dr. Lorena Popp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Popp works at Tysons Internal Medicine & Wellness Center in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.