Offers telehealth
Dr. Lorena Popp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Lorena Popp Mdpc2106 Gallows Rd Unit C, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 992-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Popp is the best! Extremely knowledgeable. I always get compliments on my face and skin. She is a definitely a miracle worker and her new Genius treatment is amazing. I am in my early 70s; no one guesses my age.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386658243
Education & Certifications
- Hamot Med Center
- Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Munchen, Fachbereich Medizin
Dr. Popp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.